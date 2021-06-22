Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.