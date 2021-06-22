Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,549 ($46.37).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,487 ($45.56) on Friday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The stock has a market cap of £81.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,336.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders acquired a total of 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

