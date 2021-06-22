Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.69. 12,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.