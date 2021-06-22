Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.
DEO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.69. 12,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.