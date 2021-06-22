Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,549 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,562.33 ($46.54).

Several research firms have weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,511 ($45.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.12 billion and a PE ratio of 73.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,336.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.