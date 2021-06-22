DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

