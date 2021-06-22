Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. "

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

