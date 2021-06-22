Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1,087.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,617.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 714,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 703,709 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

