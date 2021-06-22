Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DIVI opened at GBX 117.08 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Diverse Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.86.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

