Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Shares Down 1%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) shares fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.50. 39,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

