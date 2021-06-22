DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,641. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -164.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DMC Global by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

