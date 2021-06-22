DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.36.

DocuSign stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.02, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $161.63 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

