DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,453,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.44. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

