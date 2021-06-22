Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,775 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

