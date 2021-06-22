Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $4,527,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,793,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,953,000 after buying an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $477.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $481.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

