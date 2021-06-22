Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $1,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dover by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Dover by 2,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dover by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

