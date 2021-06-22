Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

