Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

