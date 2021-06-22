Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

