Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

