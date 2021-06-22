DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,267 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for 8.1% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.81. 34,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,068,166. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

