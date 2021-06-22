DREP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.82 or 0.00656592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00079122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

