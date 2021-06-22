DRW Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.27 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

