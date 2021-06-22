DRW Securities LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 486,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GORO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

GORO opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.77 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.87. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

