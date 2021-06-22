Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on July 12th

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.69. The company has a market capitalization of £137.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 56.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Duke Royalty from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

