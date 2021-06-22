E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,505 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WU stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

