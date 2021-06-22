E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $128,000 in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRNA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRNA opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,697 shares of company stock worth $4,121,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

