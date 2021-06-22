E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $134,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,359,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.