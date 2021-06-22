E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $127,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Shares of IOVA opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

