E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $130,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

