E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $132,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

