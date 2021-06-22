Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGBN stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

