Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $55.94

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.94, but opened at $54.54. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 540 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on EGBN. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

