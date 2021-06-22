East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,278 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

