easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.