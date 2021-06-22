easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

