Edgeless Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Edgeless has a total market cap of $493,387.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00588046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

