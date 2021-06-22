Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $296,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $84,588,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,662. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

