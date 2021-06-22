Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.69.

Enbridge stock opened at C$49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.38.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

