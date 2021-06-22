Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.86 ($11.59).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

