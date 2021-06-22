Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

