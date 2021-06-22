Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

THG opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.90.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

