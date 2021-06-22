Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 600 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of RLI worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

