Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SYNNEX worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

SYNNEX stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.