Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quidel were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $306.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

