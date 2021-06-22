Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 18,403 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 147.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.26. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

