Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 7,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

