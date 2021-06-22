Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,237 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $208.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,115,556 shares of company stock valued at $281,450,163 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.