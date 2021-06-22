Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

