Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:EVC opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

