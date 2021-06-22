Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

