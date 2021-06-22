Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,050 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares in the company, valued at $18,761,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,788,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

